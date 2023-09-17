Sign up
Photo 1257
The web worms are back...
With a vengeance and have completely devastated my little pecan tree. I wonder if Dawn dishwashing detergent will get rid of them? Shot in color, but there really wasn't much color so I converted it to b&w.
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Tags
b&w
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
conversion
,
on1-raw-2023
,
web-worms
,
wweb-worm-nest
Susan Wakely
ace
Never heard of web worms. They look and sound a real pest.
September 16th, 2023
Mags
ace
@wakelys
I've shot them before. The info on them is here -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/extra-stuff/2021-08-02
and they are a real pest.
September 16th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Oh no! They always seem to attack the pecan trees.
September 16th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
This is an impressive picture! I'm sorry for your Pecan tree!
September 16th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Oh wow your poor tree
September 16th, 2023
Milanie
ace
I was just thinking the other day that I hadn't seen them this year - last year they were hitting the trees by June!
September 16th, 2023
