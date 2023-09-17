Previous
The web worms are back... by marlboromaam
Photo 1257

The web worms are back...

With a vengeance and have completely devastated my little pecan tree. I wonder if Dawn dishwashing detergent will get rid of them? Shot in color, but there really wasn't much color so I converted it to b&w.
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
344% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Never heard of web worms. They look and sound a real pest.
September 16th, 2023  
Mags ace
@wakelys I've shot them before. The info on them is here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/extra-stuff/2021-08-02 and they are a real pest.
September 16th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Oh no! They always seem to attack the pecan trees.
September 16th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
This is an impressive picture! I'm sorry for your Pecan tree!
September 16th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Oh wow your poor tree
September 16th, 2023  
Milanie ace
I was just thinking the other day that I hadn't seen them this year - last year they were hitting the trees by June!
September 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise