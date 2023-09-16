Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1256
When all these leaves fall...
They will add about another inch of leaf litter to the already decaying leaves on the dirt below, and provide nutrients to the trees and other plants in the woods. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion. Better on black if you're so inclined.
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5195
photos
139
followers
121
following
344% complete
View this month »
1249
1250
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
1256
Latest from all albums
1607
1253
1608
1254
1609
1255
1610
1256
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
20th August 2023 6:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
on1-raw-2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice light through the trees.
September 15th, 2023
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thanks, Susan.
September 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close