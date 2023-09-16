Previous
When all these leaves fall... by marlboromaam
Photo 1256

When all these leaves fall...

They will add about another inch of leaf litter to the already decaying leaves on the dirt below, and provide nutrients to the trees and other plants in the woods. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion. Better on black if you're so inclined.
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
344% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Nice light through the trees.
September 15th, 2023  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thanks, Susan.
September 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise