Previous
Photo 1255
Wild grape vines...
Way up in the trees. They'll climb very high and if they produce any grapes, the birds and the squirrels will enjoy them all the more. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
4
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5193
photos
138
followers
120
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
20th August 2023 6:55am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
b&w
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wild-grape-vine
,
muscadine-vine
,
wild-vine
,
on1-raw-2023
,
scuppernong-vine
Corinne C
ace
It's fantastic what nature can offer, beauty and food for all of us. Beautiful silvery colors.
September 14th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
My SIL were just talking about wild grapes! She was surprised I have never seen one. Apparently, she has them on her property. Nice lighting on this.
September 14th, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you so much, Corinne.
September 14th, 2023
Mags
ace
@danette
Thank you, Danette. Yep, they make muscadine wine out of them here. They taste a lot like Concord grapes.
September 14th, 2023
