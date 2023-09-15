Previous
Wild grape vines... by marlboromaam
Photo 1255

Wild grape vines...

Way up in the trees. They'll climb very high and if they produce any grapes, the birds and the squirrels will enjoy them all the more. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
343% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
It's fantastic what nature can offer, beauty and food for all of us. Beautiful silvery colors.
September 14th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
My SIL were just talking about wild grapes! She was surprised I have never seen one. Apparently, she has them on her property. Nice lighting on this.
September 14th, 2023  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you so much, Corinne.
September 14th, 2023  
Mags ace
@danette Thank you, Danette. Yep, they make muscadine wine out of them here. They taste a lot like Concord grapes.
September 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise