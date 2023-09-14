Sign up
Photo 1254
Photo 1254
Doing his best to ignore me...
Will just doesn't want to face the camera right now. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
2
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5191
photos
138
followers
120
following
1247
1248
1249
1250
1251
1252
1253
1254
1605
1251
1606
1252
1607
1253
1608
1254
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Black and White
Taken
2nd September 2023 12:57am
Exif
View Info
b&w
,
deck
,
shade
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
rough-collie
,
lassie-dog
,
on1-raw-2023
,
fur-child
,
will-conner
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful atmosphere on this capture. Look at his ears, he is listening to you anyway :-)
September 13th, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne.
September 13th, 2023
