Previous
Doing his best to ignore me... by marlboromaam
Photo 1254

Doing his best to ignore me...

Will just doesn't want to face the camera right now. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
343% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wonderful atmosphere on this capture. Look at his ears, he is listening to you anyway :-)
September 13th, 2023  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne.
September 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise