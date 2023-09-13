Sign up
Previous
Photo 1253
Carolina jasmine seed pods...
Bursting open and ready to spread. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
4
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
1246
1247
1248
1249
1250
1251
1252
1253
1604
1250
1605
1251
1606
1252
1607
1253
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
2nd September 2023 1:33am
Tags
b&w
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
deck-railing
,
wild-vine
,
wild-jasmine
,
carolina-jasmine
,
on1-raw-2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely twists and pods.
September 12th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Shows so well in b&w
September 12th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Lovely B&W close up. The composition is wonderful too
September 12th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Lovely jasmine vine and pods. Great framing and DOF.
September 12th, 2023
