Carolina jasmine seed pods... by marlboromaam
Carolina jasmine seed pods...

Bursting open and ready to spread. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely twists and pods.
September 12th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Shows so well in b&w
September 12th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Lovely B&W close up. The composition is wonderful too
September 12th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Lovely jasmine vine and pods. Great framing and DOF.
September 12th, 2023  
