Previous
Back by the old corral and round pen... by marlboromaam
Photo 1252

Back by the old corral and round pen...

Still looks pretty bleak. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion. I wonder if I can find someone who wants the round-pen panels.
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
343% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
what's a round pen panel mags ? !!!
September 11th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
I was going to ask the same question as Phil.
September 11th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
I really like your composition. Very nice shot.
September 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise