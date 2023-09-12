Sign up
Back by the old corral and round pen...
Still looks pretty bleak. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion. I wonder if I can find someone who wants the round-pen panels.
12th September 2023
Black and White
2nd September 2023 4:56am
b&w
landscape
summer
afternoon
summertime
black-and-white
black&white
corral
round-pen
on1-raw-2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
what's a round pen panel mags ? !!!
September 11th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
I was going to ask the same question as Phil.
September 11th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I really like your composition. Very nice shot.
September 11th, 2023
