Passion vine... by marlboromaam
Passion vine...

Shot in monochrome mode. Passiflora incarnata is a lovely polite vine. It won't choke out other plants like wisteria or green briar will.
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

@marlboromaam
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful leaves and tendrils.
September 10th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A lovely capture of this gentle plant.
September 10th, 2023  
