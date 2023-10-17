Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1287
Seedy...
Lots of fluff around right now. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5258
photos
143
followers
125
following
352% complete
View this month »
1280
1281
1282
1283
1284
1285
1286
1287
Latest from all albums
1638
1284
1639
1285
1640
1286
1641
1287
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
25th September 2023 5:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
seeds
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
fluff
,
seed-head
,
hairy-cat's-ear
,
on1-raw-2023
Corinne C
ace
A graceful and elegant picture Mags
October 17th, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you so much, Corinne.
October 17th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very pretty.
October 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close