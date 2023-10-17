Previous
Seedy... by marlboromaam
Seedy...

Lots of fluff around right now. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Corinne C ace
A graceful and elegant picture Mags
October 17th, 2023  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you so much, Corinne.
October 17th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Very pretty.
October 17th, 2023  
