It was a very cool morning... by marlboromaam
Photo 1288

It was a very cool morning...

Cool enough to walk in the woods without fear of any copperheads coiled up and ready to strike. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
looks like a lovely spot to wander :)
October 18th, 2023  
@annied Thank you, Annie.
October 18th, 2023  
