Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1289
Pityopsis graminifolia...
Commonly known as Narrowleaf Silkgrass or Grassleaf Goldenaster. They're in full bloom this times of year. More info here -
http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=3511
Color image converted to b&w and border added in On1.
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5262
photos
143
followers
125
following
353% complete
View this month »
1282
1283
1284
1285
1286
1287
1288
1289
Latest from all albums
1640
1286
1641
1287
1642
1288
1643
1289
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
1st October 2023 8:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
wildflower
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
pityopsis-graminifolia
,
narrowleaf-silkgrass
,
grassleaf-goldenaster
,
on1-raw-2023
Corinne C
ace
A lovely shot in low key mode!
October 19th, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you so much, Corinne.
October 19th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Like pretty little stars.
October 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close