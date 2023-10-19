Previous
Pityopsis graminifolia... by marlboromaam
Photo 1289

Pityopsis graminifolia...

Commonly known as Narrowleaf Silkgrass or Grassleaf Goldenaster. They're in full bloom this times of year. More info here - http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=3511

Color image converted to b&w and border added in On1.
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Corinne C ace
A lovely shot in low key mode!
October 19th, 2023  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you so much, Corinne.
October 19th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Like pretty little stars.
October 19th, 2023  
