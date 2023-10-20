Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1290
Morning shadows...
Back by the round pen. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5264
photos
143
followers
125
following
353% complete
View this month »
1283
1284
1285
1286
1287
1288
1289
1290
Latest from all albums
1641
1287
1642
1288
1643
1289
1644
1290
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
15th October 2023 5:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
shadows
,
trees
,
woods
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
on1-raw-2023
Brian
ace
Love your composition
October 20th, 2023
Mags
ace
@briaan
You are very kind, Brian. Thank you so much.
October 20th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Nice
October 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close