Previous
Dragon charmer... by marlboromaam
Photo 1299

Dragon charmer...

Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.

Yes, I browsed the cheap Halloween jewelry at Wally World and picked up a few props just for 365 shots. The things we do! Gaussian blur and border added in On1.
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
355% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Lovely image of a mysterious woman with a beautiful necklace! Ver creative.
October 29th, 2023  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you so much, Corinne.
October 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise