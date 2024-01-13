Previous
My fur child just walked by... by marlboromaam
Photo 1375

My fur child just walked by...

Can you tell? Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion. Tint added in On1.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Linda Godwin
Oh but that silky hair really adds a special touch!! Super duper!
January 13th, 2024  
Mags ace
@rontu Thank you, Linda! I'm glad I didn't remove it.
January 13th, 2024  
