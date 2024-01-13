Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1375
My fur child just walked by...
Can you tell? Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion. Tint added in On1.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5435
photos
145
followers
120
following
376% complete
View this month »
1368
1369
1370
1371
1372
1373
1374
1375
Latest from all albums
1726
1372
1727
1373
1728
1374
1729
1375
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
5th January 2024 11:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
,
seed-pod
,
wild-jasmine
,
carolina-jasmine
,
on1-tint
Linda Godwin
Oh but that silky hair really adds a special touch!! Super duper!
January 13th, 2024
Mags
ace
@rontu
Thank you, Linda! I'm glad I didn't remove it.
January 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close