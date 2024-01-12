Sign up
Previous
Photo 1374
Wild magnolia...
I think it's grown another foot since the last time I captured it. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5433
photos
145
followers
120
following
1367
1368
1369
1370
1371
1372
1373
1374
1725
1371
1726
1372
1727
1373
1728
1374
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
1st January 2024 11:05am
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
landscape
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
bare-trees
,
wintertime
,
wild-magnolia
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot.
January 12th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful tree and cute weather vane
January 12th, 2024
365 Project
close