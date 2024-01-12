Previous
Wild magnolia... by marlboromaam
Wild magnolia...

I think it's grown another foot since the last time I captured it. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
mittens (Marilyn)
Lovely shot.
January 12th, 2024  
Corinne C
A beautiful tree and cute weather vane
January 12th, 2024  
