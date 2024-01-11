Previous
Cleanup crew... by marlboromaam
Cleanup crew...

Cleaning up the dropped seeds at the bottom of the feeders. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
moni kozi
Such cute birdies!
January 11th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot in b&w.
January 11th, 2024  
Babs ace
Always handy to have cleaner uppers at the end of the pecking order
January 11th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of these cuties.
January 11th, 2024  
