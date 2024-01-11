Sign up
Previous
Photo 1373
Cleanup crew...
Cleaning up the dropped seeds at the bottom of the feeders. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Views
13
Comments
4
Album
Black and White
Taken
1st January 2024 10:37am
Tags
b&w
,
birds
,
winter
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
birdseed
,
wintertime
,
house-finches
moni kozi
Such cute birdies!
January 11th, 2024
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot in b&w.
January 11th, 2024
Babs
ace
Always handy to have cleaner uppers at the end of the pecking order
January 11th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of these cuties.
January 11th, 2024
