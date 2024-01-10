Previous
Woodsy... by marlboromaam
Photo 1372

Woodsy...

Shot in monochrome mode from the back deck - no conversion.
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
375% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
So dense and vibrant. I hope you have no issues after the bad weather of last night.
January 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shapes and shades from the branches.
January 10th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Great b&w shot of the woods. Good cover for the birds and other ground critters.
January 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise