Previous
Photo 1372
Woodsy...
Shot in monochrome mode from the back deck - no conversion.
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
3
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5429
photos
145
followers
120
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
24th December 2023 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
trees
,
woods
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
Corinne C
ace
So dense and vibrant. I hope you have no issues after the bad weather of last night.
January 10th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shapes and shades from the branches.
January 10th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Great b&w shot of the woods. Good cover for the birds and other ground critters.
January 10th, 2024
