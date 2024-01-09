Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1371
Perpetual...
Seed pods are splitting open again, so some new little wild jasmine vines will pop up this spring. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5427
photos
145
followers
120
following
375% complete
View this month »
1364
1365
1366
1367
1368
1369
1370
1371
Latest from all albums
1722
1368
1723
1369
1724
1370
1725
1371
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
1st January 2024 11:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
macro
,
seeds
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
seed-pods
,
wild-vine
,
carolina-jasmine
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful DOF and artistic presentation.
I need to take some lessons from you about presentation 😊
January 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured and presented.
January 9th, 2024
Mags
ace
@corinnec
You are very sweet, Corinne. Thank you so much! Anytime and I mean that, but you do well. =)
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you very much, Diana.
January 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I need to take some lessons from you about presentation 😊
@ludwigsdiana Thank you very much, Diana.