Previous
Perpetual... by marlboromaam
Photo 1371

Perpetual...

Seed pods are splitting open again, so some new little wild jasmine vines will pop up this spring. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
375% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wonderful DOF and artistic presentation.
I need to take some lessons from you about presentation 😊
January 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured and presented.
January 9th, 2024  
Mags ace
@corinnec You are very sweet, Corinne. Thank you so much! Anytime and I mean that, but you do well. =)

@ludwigsdiana Thank you very much, Diana.
January 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise