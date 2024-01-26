Previous
He just won't face the camera... by marlboromaam
He just won't face the camera...

Doesn't want his picture taken today.

Thought for the day - "For those of you that don’t want Alexa or Siri listening in on your conversation, they are making a male version… it doesn’t listen to anything." From an email I got from a friend.
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and dappled light.
January 26th, 2024  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.
January 26th, 2024  
