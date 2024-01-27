Previous
Silent cone...

It doesn't speak and not to be confused with Agent 86 and the Cone of Silence. Only old folks like me will get that. =) Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.

Thought for the day - "I have many hidden talents. I just wish I could remember where I hid them." From an email I got from a friend.
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
