Previous
Photo 1389
Silent cone...
It doesn't speak and not to be confused with Agent 86 and the Cone of Silence. Only old folks like me will get that. =) Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
Thought for the day - "I have many hidden talents. I just wish I could remember where I hid them." From an email I got from a friend.
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Black and White
21st January 2024 11:23am
b&w
cone
winter
black-and-white
black&white
pine-cone
wintertime
loblolly
