Previous
Photo 1390
Budding leaves on this old water oak...
I think it's a little too early though. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
Thought for the day - "Just once, I want a username and password prompt to respond CLOSE ENOUGH." From an email I got from a friend.
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5491
photos
146
followers
121
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
19th January 2024 10:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
,
oak-tree
,
budding-leaves
