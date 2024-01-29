Previous
Dark leaves... by marlboromaam
Photo 1391

Dark leaves...

Surviving in spite of the frosty mornings. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Corinne C ace
Great low key image. They seem to do quite well in the winter
January 29th, 2024  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne. It's a star jasmine vine that blooms in late spring with tiny little white pinwheel shaped flowers. It has a strong sweet scent.
January 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful light and texture.
January 29th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
January 29th, 2024  
