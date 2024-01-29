Sign up
Previous
Photo 1391
Dark leaves...
Surviving in spite of the frosty mornings. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
4
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
leaves
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
,
star-jasmine
Corinne C
ace
Great low key image. They seem to do quite well in the winter
January 29th, 2024
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne. It's a star jasmine vine that blooms in late spring with tiny little white pinwheel shaped flowers. It has a strong sweet scent.
January 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful light and texture.
January 29th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
January 29th, 2024
