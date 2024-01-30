Sign up
Previous
Photo 1392
Paint it black and white...
Another free app at the Apple Store, Oil Paint. Monochrome shot rendered with it.
Thought for the day - "If only vegetables smelled as good as bacon."
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
2
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5497
photos
145
followers
120
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
,
oil-paint
,
apple-app
Corinne C
ace
That's so pretty!
January 30th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
January 30th, 2024
