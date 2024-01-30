Previous
Paint it black and white... by marlboromaam
Photo 1392

Paint it black and white...

Another free app at the Apple Store, Oil Paint. Monochrome shot rendered with it.

Thought for the day - "If only vegetables smelled as good as bacon."
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
381% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
That's so pretty!
January 30th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
January 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise