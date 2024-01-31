Previous
Leaf... by marlboromaam
Photo 1393

Leaf...

Will took a few seconds to contemplate the leaf in front of his nose. Then he was up and off to other things to smell. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.

Thought for the day - "We celebrated last night with a couple of adult beverages… Metamucil and Ensure." 
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
381% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Giving it a curious sniff.
January 31st, 2024  
Mags ace
@wakelys Yes, but at least he didn't try to eat it - as usual. LOL!
January 31st, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful light and shadows.
January 31st, 2024  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.
January 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise