Shaped like a skull... by marlboromaam
Shaped like a skull...

From a distance, I thought this was possibly a deer head. Silly me! Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.

Thought for the day - "Reading gives us someplace to go when we have to stay where we are."
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

@marlboromaam
Linda Godwin
I can see it too.
February 2nd, 2024  
Mags ace
@rontu Thank you, Linda! Nice to know I'm not all that loony. =)
February 2nd, 2024  
Babs ace
Well spotted I love the textures. It does look like an animal skull
February 2nd, 2024  
