Previous
Photo 1395
Shaped like a skull...
From a distance, I thought this was possibly a deer head. Silly me! Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
Thought for the day - "Reading gives us someplace to go when we have to stay where we are."
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
3
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5505
photos
145
followers
120
following
382% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Black and White
Taken
28th January 2024 9:46am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
wood
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
Linda Godwin
I can see it too.
February 2nd, 2024
Mags
ace
@rontu
Thank you, Linda! Nice to know I'm not all that loony. =)
February 2nd, 2024
Babs
ace
Well spotted I love the textures. It does look like an animal skull
February 2nd, 2024
