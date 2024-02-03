Sign up
Sketchy tree...
The detail in this one surprised me. Rendered in the Pencil Photo app.
Thought for the day - "Being popular on Facebook is like sitting at the “cool table” in the cafeteria of a mental hospital." From an email from a friend.
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
sketch
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
,
bare-tree
,
apple-app
,
pencil-photo
Diana
ace
Lovely sharp textures.
February 3rd, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Terrific details and a wonderful b&w image.
February 3rd, 2024
