Sketchy tree...

The detail in this one surprised me. Rendered in the Pencil Photo app.

Thought for the day - "Being popular on Facebook is like sitting at the “cool table” in the cafeteria of a mental hospital." From an email from a friend.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Diana
Lovely sharp textures.
February 3rd, 2024  
Bucktree
Terrific details and a wonderful b&w image.
February 3rd, 2024  
