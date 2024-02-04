Sign up
Previous
Photo 1397
Reflections and rain drops...
On the hood of my car. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
Thought for the day - "The pessimist complains about the wind. The optimist expects it to change. The realist adjusts his sails." In an email from a friend.
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
1
1
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
28th January 2024 9:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
reflections
,
winter
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
rain-drops
,
wintertime
,
car-hood
Corinne C
ace
I love it!
I love your thoughts of the day, in this case I'd prefer to be a realist :-)
February 4th, 2024
I love your thoughts of the day, in this case I'd prefer to be a realist :-)