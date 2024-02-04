Previous
Reflections and rain drops... by marlboromaam
Photo 1397

Reflections and rain drops...

On the hood of my car. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.

Thought for the day - "The pessimist complains about the wind. The optimist expects it to change. The realist adjusts his sails." In an email from a friend.
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Corinne C ace
I love it!
I love your thoughts of the day, in this case I'd prefer to be a realist :-)
February 4th, 2024  
