Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 1399
Inverted sketchy cone...
Monochrome image inverted in the Pencil Photo app.
Thought for the day - "When a kid says, “Daddy, I want mommy,” that’s the kid version of, “I’d like to speak to your supervisor”." In an email from a friend. Yeah, I forgot it yesterday.
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
0
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5513
photos
145
followers
120
following
1392
1393
1394
1395
1396
1397
1398
1399
Latest from all albums
1750
1396
1751
1397
1752
1398
1753
1399
Views
1
Album
Black and White
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
sketch
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
inverted
,
wintertime
,
apple-app
,
pencil-photo
