Previous
Photo 1400
Walk this way...
The trail curves to the right just past that stand of trees. =) Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion. Border added in On1.
Thought for the day - "So, now cocaine is legal in Oregon, but straws aren’t. That must be frustrating." In an email from a friend. This made me laugh.
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
6
1
1393
1394
1395
1396
1397
1398
1399
1400
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
28th January 2024 9:39am
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
intimate-landscape
,
on1-border
John Falconer
ace
Lovely shot Mags
February 7th, 2024
Mags
ace
@johnfalconer
Thank you, John.
February 7th, 2024
Annie D
ace
only plastic straws I presume 🙂
February 7th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Lovely play on light and shadows. A nice path for a walk with Will. Your friend’s emails are so funny!
February 7th, 2024
winghong_ho
Lovely shot and editing.
February 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and light.
February 7th, 2024
