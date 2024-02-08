Sign up
Photo 1401
Mocking Bird...
By the late Toby Keith and his daughter, Krystal -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-DJTVtFfOxQ
If that mocking bird won't sing
He's gonna buy me a diamond ring...
Shot in monochrome - no conversion.
Thought for the day - Someone said, “Nothing rhymes with orange.” I said, “No, it doesn’t.” In an email from a friend. =)
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5517
photos
145
followers
120
following
1394
1395
1396
1397
1398
1399
1400
1401
1752
1398
1753
1399
1754
1400
1755
1401
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
2nd February 2024 4:56pm
b&w
,
winter
,
bird
,
bush
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
,
song-title
,
mocking-bird
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this pretty plumped up bird. I remember the song very well :-)
February 8th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Great shot.
February 8th, 2024
