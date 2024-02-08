Previous
Mocking Bird... by marlboromaam
Photo 1401

Mocking Bird...

By the late Toby Keith and his daughter, Krystal - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-DJTVtFfOxQ

If that mocking bird won't sing
He's gonna buy me a diamond ring...

Shot in monochrome - no conversion.

Thought for the day - Someone said, “Nothing rhymes with orange.”  I said, “No, it doesn’t.” In an email from a friend. =)
@marlboromaam
Lovely shot of this pretty plumped up bird. I remember the song very well :-)
February 8th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Great shot.
February 8th, 2024  
