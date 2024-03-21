Sign up
Photo 1443
Escargot...
Probably eaten by some bird. Converted to b&w in On1 with border added. I used to see hundreds of snails daily when we lived in France back in the early 60s. I rarely see any here and it's usually the shells I find.
21st March 2024
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
snail-shell
,
on1-border
Susan Wakely
ace
They are residing here in the uk.
March 21st, 2024
