Escargot... by marlboromaam
Photo 1443

Escargot...

Probably eaten by some bird. Converted to b&w in On1 with border added. I used to see hundreds of snails daily when we lived in France back in the early 60s. I rarely see any here and it's usually the shells I find.
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Mags

Susan Wakely ace
They are residing here in the uk.
March 21st, 2024  
