Previous
Photo 1444
We walk among them...
A radical inversion rendered in On1. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
4
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5625
photos
143
followers
118
following
1437
1438
1439
1440
1441
1442
1443
1444
1442
423
1797
1443
424
1798
1444
425
Views
11
4
1
Black and White
10th March 2024 9:21am
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
inversion
,
on1
,
intimate-landscape
winghong_ho
Great shot. It seems difficult to pass through.
March 22nd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A fantastic edit!
March 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
@wh2021
Thank you. That's only an illusion. =)
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne.
March 22nd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is lovely.
March 22nd, 2024
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne.