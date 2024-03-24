Previous
Feeder out front...

Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion. I have to fill this little feeder every other day. Hungry birdies, even though they have four feeders in the back to eat at. =)

Been having computer software issue after the last OS update. Apple is working on it. Hoping to catch up with you as soon as I'm able. I can, at least, upload now.
Corinne C ace
A lovely image Mags and I love the edit for the frame.
We observed the same thing, as birds here tend to favor some feeders over others.
March 26th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of your beautiful bird feeder.
March 26th, 2024  
