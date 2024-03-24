Sign up
Photo 1446
Feeder out front...
Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion. I have to fill this little feeder every other day. Hungry birdies, even though they have four feeders in the back to eat at. =)
Been having computer software issue after the last OS update. Apple is working on it. Hoping to catch up with you as soon as I'm able. I can, at least, upload now.
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5631
photos
143
followers
101
following
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
bird-feeder
,
front-yard
Corinne C
ace
A lovely image Mags and I love the edit for the frame.
We observed the same thing, as birds here tend to favor some feeders over others.
March 26th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of your beautiful bird feeder.
March 26th, 2024
