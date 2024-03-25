Sign up
Photo 1447
Wrought iron table...
Something else I must find a place for that was my mother's.
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
table
,
wrought-iron
,
patterns
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
Corinne C
ace
Beautifully filling the frame. The curves and shadows are wonderful!
March 26th, 2024
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you ever so much, Corinne.
March 26th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
Love the patterns.
March 26th, 2024
