Previous
Photo 1448
Vertical motion blur...
Shot in monochrome - no conversion. Rendered in On1 with texture added in layers.
Still trying to get caught up with uploads, but I think I'm caught up on everyone's posts. If not, please give me a shout and I'll come right over. =)
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
photos
followers
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
10th March 2024 9:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
motion-blur
,
on1
Annie D
ace
ooooh fabulous - love the blur, texture and lines
March 27th, 2024
Mags
ace
@annied
Thank you, Annie.
March 27th, 2024
