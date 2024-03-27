Sign up
Photo 1449
Hiding in the shadows...
Last of the camelia blooms for this year. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion. Border added in On1.
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5641
photos
143
followers
101
following
1442
1443
1444
1445
1446
1447
1448
1449
1801
1802
1448
429
1803
1449
430
1804
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
10th March 2024 12:57pm
Tags
b&w
,
flower
,
bloom
,
blossom
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
camellia
,
on1-border
Diana
ace
Gorgeous light and shadow, lovely framing too.
March 27th, 2024
