Previous
Vertical motion blur 2... by marlboromaam
Photo 1450

Vertical motion blur 2...

Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion. Vertical motion blur rendered in On1. I really like how this one turned out. BOB. =)
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
397% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
The foreground tree makes me think about a human walking on his/her hands. An eye catching shot!
March 28th, 2024  
Babs ace
Love this one it looks quite spooky fav
March 28th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice effect and great shadows.
March 28th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
March 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise