Previous
Photo 1450
Vertical motion blur 2...
Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion. Vertical motion blur rendered in On1. I really like how this one turned out. BOB. =)
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
landscape
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
motion-blur
,
on1-effects
Corinne C
ace
The foreground tree makes me think about a human walking on his/her hands. An eye catching shot!
March 28th, 2024
Babs
ace
Love this one it looks quite spooky fav
March 28th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice effect and great shadows.
March 28th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
March 28th, 2024
