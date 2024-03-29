Previous
The bark of a sweetgum tree... by marlboromaam
Photo 1451

The bark of a sweetgum tree...

Look closely and you can see Moai heads! Color shot rendered to b&w in On1.
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Corinne C
Wonderful close up. Yes we can see lots of heads!
March 29th, 2024  
Mags
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne.
March 29th, 2024  
Diana
Amazing close up and textures.
March 29th, 2024  
