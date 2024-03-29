Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1451
The bark of a sweetgum tree...
Look closely and you can see Moai heads! Color shot rendered to b&w in On1.
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5646
photos
143
followers
101
following
397% complete
View this month »
1444
1445
1446
1447
1448
1449
1450
1451
Latest from all albums
1449
430
1804
1450
431
1805
1451
432
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
8th March 2024 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
bark
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
moai
,
sweetgum-tree
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful close up. Yes we can see lots of heads!
March 29th, 2024
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne.
March 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
Amazing close up and textures.
March 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close