Previous
Original shot before the motion blur... by marlboromaam
Photo 1452

Original shot before the motion blur...

For Thom @rhoing ... He wanted to see the original before I put the motion blur on it. Blurred version here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2024-03-28
30th March 2024 30th Mar 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
397% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
@rhoing - as I said I would accommodate. =)
March 30th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Great lights.
March 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise