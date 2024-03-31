Previous
Mossy macro... by marlboromaam
Mossy macro...

Shot rendered in black and white with border added in On1. With several varieties of moss around here, I'm always keen to get out the macro lens and see it up close and personal.
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
I like the fluffiness of this. Very nice.
March 31st, 2024  
Diana ace
Great macro and tones.
March 31st, 2024  
