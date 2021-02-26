Previous
Next
OOAK in black and white... by marlboromaam
169 / 365

OOAK in black and white...

A little short-sleeve jacket I crocheted. One of a kind - my own design. Hope it will make someone smile when they get it, and hope it fits just right. Converted from the color version posted today.
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
46% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise