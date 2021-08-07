Sign up
Purple Haze...
'Scuse me while I kiss the sky. By the late great Jimi Hendrix -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGoDaYjdfSg
I've been wanting to put something together for this song for a long time. Showing my old age again with my taste in music. I was 11-years old when this song came out in 1967 and we were rocking out to it way back then in the sixth grade. LOL!
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
2736
photos
126
followers
129
following
Lin
ace
Such awesomeness!
August 6th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks wonderful.
August 6th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@linnypinny
LOL! Lin, you are very kind. Thank you!
August 6th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@mittens
Thanks, Marilyn!
August 6th, 2021
Milanie
ace
I like this one - quite clever
August 6th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@milaniet
Thank you, Milanie!
August 6th, 2021
Ryan
ace
Love it! Gonna be singing this all night
August 6th, 2021
