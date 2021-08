Purple Haze...

'Scuse me while I kiss the sky. By the late great Jimi Hendrix - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGoDaYjdfSg I've been wanting to put something together for this song for a long time. Showing my old age again with my taste in music. I was 11-years old when this song came out in 1967 and we were rocking out to it way back then in the sixth grade. LOL!