New lens attachment... by marlboromaam
Photo 750

New lens attachment...

Phone shot. Supposed to work with my camera's built in zoom and give me 20x the focal point. Haven't had much time to play with it yet. Just the earlier distortion capture.

Acting on the side of caution here since the lights are flickering because the wind has picked up. Uploading early for tomorrow and Saturday. Just in case we lose power!
30th September 2022 30th Sep 22

@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
