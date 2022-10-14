Previous
Murder, she wrote... by marlboromaam
Murder, she wrote...

What can you say about Angela Lansbury, God rest her soul... I'll never forget her sweet young face in the original movie, The Picture of Dorian Gray - 1945. Most often, the older movies are the best version of the remakes - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Angela_Lansbury#/media/File:Angela_Lansbury_in_The_Picture_of_Dorian_Gray_trailer.jpg I love old black and white films - they're ART!

COZI TV is having a Murder, She Wrote marathon all week long. There is just something so comforting watching her in the role of Jessica Fletcher - like a great cup of coffee on a cold and rainy day. The lady had a lot of class.

Phone shot.
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

Mags

@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Corinne C ace
This pen holder certainly makes a statement and the photo adds some mysterious atmosphere. Angela Lansbury was so well loved.
October 14th, 2022  
