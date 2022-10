What can you say about Angela Lansbury, God rest her soul... I'll never forget her sweet young face in the original movie, The Picture of Dorian Gray - 1945. Most often, the older movies are the best version of the remakes - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Angela_Lansbury#/media/File:Angela_Lansbury_in_The_Picture_of_Dorian_Gray_trailer.jpg I love old black and white films - they're ART!COZI TV is having a Murder, She Wrote marathon all week long. There is just something so comforting watching her in the role of Jessica Fletcher - like a great cup of coffee on a cold and rainy day. The lady had a lot of class.Phone shot.