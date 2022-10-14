Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 764
Murder, she wrote...
What can you say about Angela Lansbury, God rest her soul... I'll never forget her sweet young face in the original movie, The Picture of Dorian Gray - 1945. Most often, the older movies are the best version of the remakes -
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Angela_Lansbury#/media/File:Angela_Lansbury_in_The_Picture_of_Dorian_Gray_trailer.jpg
I love old black and white films - they're ART!
COZI TV is having a Murder, She Wrote marathon all week long. There is just something so comforting watching her in the role of Jessica Fletcher - like a great cup of coffee on a cold and rainy day. The lady had a lot of class.
Phone shot.
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4374
photos
133
followers
100
following
209% complete
View this month »
758
759
760
761
762
763
764
765
Latest from all albums
917
1272
918
763
1273
919
764
765
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Phoneography/Drive-by Shootings
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pen
,
skull
,
dedication
,
phoneography
,
in-memory
,
murder-she-wrote
,
angela-lansbury
Corinne C
ace
This pen holder certainly makes a statement and the photo adds some mysterious atmosphere. Angela Lansbury was so well loved.
October 14th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close