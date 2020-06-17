Previous
Wildflower as tiny as my little finger nail... by marlboromaam
136 / 365

Wildflower as tiny as my little finger nail...

Tephrosia hispidula - Sprawling Hoary-pea
Forb - Perennial - Native to the Carolinas & Georgia. Bloom starts out white, turns pink, then red.

Will be filling some holes in other albums this week. Only comment if you really want to, but please don't feel like you have to do so. I know everyone's time is valuable.
marlboromaam

Esther Rosenberg ace
Interesting how this flower changes colors. Must be a great site with multiple in different stages.
July 14th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@dutchothotmailcom Thank you, Esther! I have several sites I research when I need to learn. Most for the southeastern states here. I keep their links listed for quick reference - got them for anything that grows wild! Not so much for propagated, domestic varieties though.
July 14th, 2020  
