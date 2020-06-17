Sign up
Wildflower as tiny as my little finger nail...
Tephrosia hispidula - Sprawling Hoary-pea
Forb - Perennial - Native to the Carolinas & Georgia. Bloom starts out white, turns pink, then red.
Will be filling some holes in other albums this week. Only comment if you really want to, but please don't feel like you have to do so. I know everyone's time is valuable.
17th June 2020
17th Jun 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may need them. I plan to add more to them this year. ...
Tags
red
,
wildflower
,
pea-family
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Interesting how this flower changes colors. Must be a great site with multiple in different stages.
July 14th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
Thank you, Esther! I have several sites I research when I need to learn. Most for the southeastern states here. I keep their links listed for quick reference - got them for anything that grows wild! Not so much for propagated, domestic varieties though.
July 14th, 2020
