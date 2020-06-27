Previous
Next
The rusty red of new oak leaves... by marlboromaam
146 / 365

The rusty red of new oak leaves...

This is the color version of the black and white uploaded earlier last month.

Again, will be filling some holes in other albums today. Only comment if you really want to, but please don't feel like you have to do so. I know everyone's time is valuable.
27th June 2020 27th Jun 20

marlboromaam

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may need them. I plan to add more to them this year. ...
44% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise