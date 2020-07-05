Sign up
Spattered with mud and debris...
Perforated Ruffle Lichen - each find is different. This shot made me think of an old animal hyde that had been left out in the weather for years.
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may need them. I plan to add more to them this year. ...
127
60
128
61
129
130
62
63
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Experiments and Extra Stuff
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Taken
1st July 2020 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lichen
,
perforated-ruffle-lichen
