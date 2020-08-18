Previous
Top half with a hole... by marlboromaam
218 / 365

Top half with a hole...

I saved the top half of an old smoker that I took apart. Thought it might make a good flower pot since it's made of clay... I have yet to get that done.
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

marlboromaam

