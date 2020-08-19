Previous
Sweet pink crepes... by marlboromaam
219 / 365

Had to slip in a pic of my pink crepe myrtle blossoms. They're the last to start blooming. That covers all the colors of my crepes on my little patch this year.
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

marlboromaam

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may want them. I started pinning the photos I FAV on Pinterest way back...
