220 / 365
Abstract...
My first this year.
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
marlboromaam
@marlboromaam
Tags
abstract
composite
Interesting composite.
August 20th, 2020
@kvphoto
LOL! A mess! Thanks, KV!
August 20th, 2020
