Fancy has shed her skin...
Wow! Was not expecting to find that! I think she's a little bigger too.
Eight years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-08-21
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
Tags
horseweed
praying-mantis-shed-skin
Diana
ace
What an amazing find and wonderful colour!
August 21st, 2020
